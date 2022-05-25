HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

AOR stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

