HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,167 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AB opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

