HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.