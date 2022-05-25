HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

