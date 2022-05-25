HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,533,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.78 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

