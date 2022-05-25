HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,077. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

