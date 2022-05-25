HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after acquiring an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

