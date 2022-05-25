HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

