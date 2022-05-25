HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,331,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

