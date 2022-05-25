HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Fluor Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.