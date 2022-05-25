HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 11,551.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

PCG opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 170.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

