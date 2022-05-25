HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $3,687,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

