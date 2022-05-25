HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $228.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.25 and its 200 day moving average is $307.19. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $226.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

