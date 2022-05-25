HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after buying an additional 599,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $25,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.49) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.68) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,178.15.

BHP stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

