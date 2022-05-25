HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,875 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,800.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 46.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCAC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

