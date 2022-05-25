HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

