HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 708,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

