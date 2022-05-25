HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAUG opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

