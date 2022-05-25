HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 12,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $389,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.