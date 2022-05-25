HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 774,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after buying an additional 603,799 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,908,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,837,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,438,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,143,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

