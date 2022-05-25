HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $3,926,950. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

