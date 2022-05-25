HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 861,215 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 59.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.