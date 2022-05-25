HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

