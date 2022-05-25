HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after buying an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,194,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

