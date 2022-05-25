HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 93,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Synalloy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synalloy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synalloy alerts:

SYNL opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.97. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synalloy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Synalloy Profile (Get Rating)

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.