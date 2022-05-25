HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,298 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 604.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

CZR stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

