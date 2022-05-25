HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,915 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,366 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.