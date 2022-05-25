HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 22,744 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

MP stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

