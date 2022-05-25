HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

