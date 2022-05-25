HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 88,279 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHLX opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

