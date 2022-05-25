HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 9,271 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,625.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

