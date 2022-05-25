HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Marten Transport as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,011 shares of company stock worth $351,270. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

