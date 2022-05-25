HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 100,094 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,095,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period.

RODM opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

