HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

