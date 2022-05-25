HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.34% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

