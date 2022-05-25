HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average of $191.30. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

