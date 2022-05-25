HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.35.

