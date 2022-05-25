HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

