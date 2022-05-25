HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

