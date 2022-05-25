HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.