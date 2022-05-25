HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

