HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

