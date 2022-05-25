HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,556 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,780,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,948,000 after acquiring an additional 646,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

