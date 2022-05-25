HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $8,742,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 14.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 56.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 331,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

DNMR opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

