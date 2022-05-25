HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Entergy by 105.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.