HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.