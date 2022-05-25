ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.90. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 59,755 shares changing hands.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 35.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 44.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 126,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

