India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 113,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,256,867 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,579,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 165,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 46.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

