Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.06

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.06 and traded as low as C$19.80. Information Services shares last traded at C$19.84, with a volume of 5,635 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock has a market cap of C$347.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.06.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

