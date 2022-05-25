Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,135 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

